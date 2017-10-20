BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says he will plead guilty to a drunken driving charge.
The 34-year-old Republican says he was arrested by the North Dakota Highway Patrol in Mandan on Sept. 30. He says he had a blood alcohol content of 0.20, which is more than twice the state’s 0.08 legal limit.
Rauschenberger called The Associated Press to report his arrest. The State Patrol was not immediately able to provide a report on the arrest.
Rauschenberger says he showed poor judgment. He says he’s taking steps including alcohol addiction treatment.
Rauschenberger publicly revealed his alcoholism soon after he was appointed in 2014 by then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple. He underwent treatment at a Minnesota facility that same year during a successful run to be elected to the post.