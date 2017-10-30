BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger (RAH’-shuhn-bur-gur) won’t serve any jail time for drunken driving if he stays out of trouble for a year.
Court documents show Rauschenberger pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor driving under the influence. He was given a 10-day suspended jail sentence and put on unsupervised probation for a year.
He also must pay $1,250 in fines and fees, get an alcohol evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.
The 34-year-old Republican was arrested by the North Dakota Highway Patrol in Mandan on Sept. 30. He told The Associated Press earlier this month that he showed poor judgment and would plead guilty. He also said he was taking steps including treatment for alcoholism.
Gov. Doug Burgum has said Rauschenberger has his full support.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com