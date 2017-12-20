FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A last-minute change to a sweeping tax overhaul bill means a small private college that serves needy students in Appalachian Kentucky will lose a key tax exemption that could cost it more than $1 million each year.

Berea College charges no tuition because it only accepts students who cannot afford to pay. Instead, students work for the college to help pay for their education, room and board.

The school was exempted from paying taxes on its endowment. But the exemption was removed from the bill because it violated the Senate’s budget rules. Berea President Lyle Roelofs says the college was a casualty of Washington politics and might have to accept fewer students.

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky say they are working on a solution.