INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found floating in a southeast Kansas lake as a homicide.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in Facebook post that hunters found the woman Thursday about a quarter-mile south of a boat rape at the Card Creek camping area east of Independence. Paramedics loaded her into a boat and took to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office has released photos of several of the woman’s tattoos in an effort to identify her.