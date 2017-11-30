FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Two law enforcement agencies working together in the Fargo-Moorhead area to round up fugitives say they arrested 79 people during the month-long operation.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s High Plans Fugitive Task Force and Fargo’s Metro Street Crimes Unit targeted people wanted on federal, state or local felony warrants. It focused on finding known gang members or associates and people who committed violent offenses or drug-trafficking crimes.

The effort was tabbed Operation Deja vu. Authorities say the majority of people arrested had been apprehended by the task force at least once previously in the last five years. Police arrested a 30-year-old Fargo man who had warrants dating back to 2015.

Some people were apprehended in the Grand Forks area. There were two arrests in Florida, including a 35-year-old man from Moorhead.