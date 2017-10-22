ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A woman who owns a meditation retreat in Taos says 24 of her pet birds had been killed and stacked on each other.

The woman nicknamed “Kitty” told Albuquerque TV station KOB that she raised the ducks, geese and chickens from an early age.

The woman wouldn’t provide her full name.

She says she discovered feathers torn and scattered around the property and limbs torn from their bodies.

One duck survived.

KOB reports the animal pen is outside in the open with the gate accessible and short enough for someone to climb over.

“Kitty” says she has talked to police and filed a report.

And while she says it’s possible an animal may have attacked the birds, she says the fact they were stacked together indicates a human was involved.

