NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say hazardous materials crews had to be called out when a tanker truck started leaking liquid hydrogen after hitting a pole in a western New York parking lot.
Official say the accident occurred late Monday night outside a Wegmans supermarket on Military Road in the town of Niagara Falls.
Local fire crews and the Niagara County hazmat unit responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
The supermarket was evacuated and police closed the road to traffic for several hours after the accident.
Officials are holding a news conference Tuesday morning to release more information on the incident.