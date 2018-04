BOW, N.H. (AP) — The crash of a tanker loaded with milk is creating problems for commuters in New Hampshire.

Officials say the crash early Tuesday forced crews to shut down the Interstate 93 northbound ramp on Interstate 89 in Bow. Officials expected to reopen the interchange by midmorning.

WMUR-TV video indicates the tanker went over a guardrail and came to a rest dangling against a concrete abutment. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.