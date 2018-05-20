BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol officials say a tanker rollover crash has closed a portion of Interstate 15 near Bountiful.
A semitrailer was hauling a main tanker and a second smaller trailer when the smaller trailer rolled for an unknown reason at about 8 a.m. Sunday.
Highway Patrol officials say the crash caused the smaller trailer to rupture.
The trailer was hauling compressed calcium chloride, a chemical used for de-icing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds VIEW
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
It’s unclear how many gallons spilled or how many gallons the tanker was hauling.
According to the Highway Patrol, the chemical that spilled isn’t explosive and doesn’t pose a health risk to residents in the area.
Nobody was injured in the rollover and the northbound lanes of I-15 in the area of the crash are expected to remain closed until around noon.