PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix is again seeing an increase in homicides.

The Arizona Republic reports that police and medical examiner records list at least 152 homicides from January through mid-December of 2017, compared with 146 in all of 2016.

The 2017 tally includes a steady number of shootings, particularly on the city’s west side.

The 2016 number of homicides spiked 29 percent over 2015, but the higher numbers in 2016 and 2017 are still well below the 200-plus killings a year between 1994 and 2007.

Scott Decker of the Center for Public Criminology at the Arizona State University School of Criminology and Criminal Justice says Phoenix’s homicide rate is low compared with such large cities as Chicago, Atlanta and St. Louis.

But he says comparisons are tricky because of differences between cities.