PRAGUE (AP) — The leftist Social Democrats say they have agreed to return to talks to form a new Czech government with populist billionaire Andrej Babis and his political group.

Babis has offered the Social Democrats five ministries, including the coveted interior ministry.

Social Democratic chairman Jan Hamacek said Friday that the proposal is “decent.”

Babis’ centrist ANO (YES) movement won October’s parliamentary elections but his minority government failed to win a mandatory confidence vote in January and had to resign.

Czech President Milos Zeman asked Babis to try again to form a new government. But Babis’ negotiations with the Social Democrats that would govern with support from the Communists collapsed earlier this month.

Other parliamentary parties have been reluctant to join up with Babis as a result of fraud charges he faces.