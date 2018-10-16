KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have warned teachers and students not to participate in Afghanistan’s upcoming parliamentary elections and not to allow schools to be used as polling centers.
The insurgents said in a statement Wednesday that they will target the Oct. 20 elections, which they view as illegitimate, but that they do not want to harm civilians.
The Taliban are opposed to democratic elections, viewing them as an imposition by foreign powers. The group has been fighting Afghan and NATO forces for more than 17 years in hopes of restoring its brand of harsh Islamic rule.
In recent years the Taliban have carried out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting the Afghan government and security forces. The militants have seized control of several districts across the country.
