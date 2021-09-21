WASHINGTON — The Taliban want to send a high-ranking official to a gathering of world leaders this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a U.N. official, an indication that the militant group seeks legitimacy on the world’s biggest diplomatic stage.

The Taliban sent the request to U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday in a message that named Mohammad Suhail Shaheen as the group’s permanent representative, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.

A State Department official did not immediately respond to a question about the request, which was first reported by Reuters.

It remains unclear if the world body will grant the Taliban’s request to attend. World leaders, including Guterres, have said they would seek to leverage the Taliban’s desire for international legitimacy to push for the formation of an inclusive government, including women, which has yet to happen

The Biden administration recently asked the U.N. to waive a travel ban for the Taliban, but a senior U.S. official said that request was made to ensure that Taliban leaders could continue to travel to Qatar, where they have engaged with representatives of foreign governments, and was not a request to allow the group to travel to New York.