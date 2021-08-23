A Taliban spokesman warned that the United States would be crossing a “red line” if the Biden administration keeps troops in Afghanistan past its declared Aug. 31 deadline.

British media reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is widely expected to ask President Joe Biden to extend the deadline at Tuesday’s meeting of the Group of Seven nations.

“If they extend it, that means they are extending occupation. . . . It will create mistrust between us,” Suhail Shaheen told Sky News in an interview from Doha, Qatar, that aired Monday. “If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction,” the Taliban spokesman said.

Biden has said the United States may push back its Aug. 31 deadline to facilitate more evacuations, adding that “our hope is we will not have to extend.” The United States and its allies have evacuated about 37,000 people since the militants swept through the country this month on the heels of the U.S. military withdrawal.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the Biden administration has helped thousands of Americans leave Afghanistan in the days after the president announced that the United States was withdrawing its troops from the troubled country.

Advertising

“We’ve contacted Americans still in Afghanistan by email, by phone, by text to give them specific instructions,” Sullivan told reporters. “We have developed a method to safely and efficiently transfer groups of American citizens onto the airfield for operational reasons. I’m not going to go into further detail on this.”

Sullivan said the administration does not know the exact number of Americans waiting to leave Afghanistan, because it does not have a precise record of the number of Americans still in the country.

“When Americans have come to Afghanistan over the years, we asked them to register with the embassy,” he said. “Many have left without de-registering. Others never register at all. That is their right, of course, and it’s our responsibility to find them, which we are now doing hour by hour.”

“In the days remaining, we believe we have the wherewithal to get out the American citizens who want to leave Kabul,” he said. President Biden has put the deadline at Aug. 31.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have asked the White House to provide more details on plans to safely get all Americans out of Afghanistan as the Taliban expands its control in the country. Biden has said that it is his goal to get all Americans – as well as those who have assisted the U.S. effort in the country – to the United States safely as soon as possible.

Also Monday, a firefight involving unidentified attackers, Western troops and Afghan guards broke out early Monday at a Kabul airport gate, the German military said. One Afghan guard was killed.

The Taliban has sent hundreds of fighters to surround the Panjshir Valley, the last significant outpost in Afghanistan not controlled by the Islamist militant group.

Dozens of veterans’ services organizations are urging Biden to follow through on evacuating Afghan allies who are under threat from the Taliban, saying that not doing so will harm the United States’ reputation.