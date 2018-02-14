KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are urging the “American people” to press their government to withdraw from Afghanistan and reminded Americans that the Afghan war is the longest conflict in which they have been embroiled — and at a cost of “trillions of dollars.”

The rambling, nearly 3,000 word letter issued Wednesday, was addressed to “the American people, officials of independent non-governmental organizations and the peace loving Congressmen.”

It repeated the Taliban’s longstanding offer of direct talks with Washington, which the United States has repeatedly refused, saying peace negotiations should be between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

The letter promised a more inclusive regime, education and rights for all, including women. However , it seemed to rule out power-sharing, saying they had the right to form a government.