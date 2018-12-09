KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked an army checkpoint in the western Farah province, killing at least eight Afghan soldiers.
Abdul Samad Salehi, a provincial council member, says the insurgents abducted another 10 soldiers in the attack late Saturday.
Provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib says three insurgents were killed and four others were wounded.
The Taliban, who control nearly half the country, carry out daily attacks mainly targeting security forces.
