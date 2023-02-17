ISLAMABAD (AP) — Security forces have arrested a man allegedly behind the killing of former Afghan female lawmaker Mursal Nabizada, a Taliban spokesman said Friday.

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the capital Kabul’s police chief, claimed that the arrested man had “confessed to his crime” of killing Nabizada and her bodyguard earlier this year. The police investigation was ongoing, he added.

Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Nabizada’s brother was also wounded in the attack. It was the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration was killed in the city since the Taliban takeover.

Nabizada was elected in 2019 to represent Kabul and stayed in office until the Taliban takeover. She was originally from eastern Nangarhar province. She also worked at a private non-governmental group, the Institute for Human Resources Development and Research.

After their takeover, the Taliban initially said they would not impose the same harsh rules over society as they did during their first rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

But they have progressively imposed more restrictions, particularly on women. They have banned women and girls from schooling beyond the sixth grade, barred them from most jobs and demanded they cover their faces when outside.