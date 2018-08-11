KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan forces are battling the Taliban in parts of Ghazni a day after the insurgents launched a multi-pronged assault on the eastern city.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says at least 25 security forces have been killed and wounded since the assault began, and that a local reporter was killed. It was unclear how many other civilians had been killed or wounded.
Danish says more than 150 insurgents have been killed or wounded since the assault began early Friday.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the insurgents had seized parts of the city.
It was the latest in an unrelenting wave of Taliban attacks in recent months that have taken a heavy toll on U.S.-backed Afghan forces.