KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a checkpoint in eastern Ghazni province, killing at least 13 soldiers and policemen.
Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, says seven soldiers and six policemen were killed. Four soldiers were also wounded in the early Monday attack at the joint army and police checkpoint in Khogyani district.
Noori added that six insurgents were killed and more than 10 others were wounded during a three-hour battle with Afghan forces.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to the media.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- At Trump rallies, women see a hero protecting a way of life
- Pakistan bows to protesters, bars Christian from leaving
- Amazon could make northern Virginia its second home
- It’s almost time to set clocks back for daylight-saving time, but what’s the point?
- Saudis call for Amazon boycott over anger at Washington Post
Noori says the joint checkpoint was set up two days ago in a strategic area to cut off a supply route for the Taliban. He says the attack completely burned down and destroyed the checkpoint.