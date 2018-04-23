LUMBERTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was trying to take a bite out of crime, but the subject of a police chase instead took a bite out of him.

WDAM-TV reports that an officer was responding to a domestic incident Monday when a man identified as Jeameal Taylor took off running.

Lumberton Police Chief Carlus Page says Taylor was wanted by the state prison system.

Joshua Root joined the foot chase, trying to help the officer catch Taylor. Page says when Root and the officer caught Taylor, the suspect bit Root on the arm.

Taylor, 24, is charged with simple assault, failure to comply with an officer and resisting arrest. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer representing him.

Root’s wife, Ashley, says her husband was treated at a hospital after the bite.

___

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com