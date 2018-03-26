by artist Katherine Chilcote.

The mural was painted by artist Katherine Chilcote and shows a panoramic view looking up the Duwamish River from Elliott Bay. Porthole-style circles highlight different local trades, including those of fishermen, cannery workers and longshoremen. The circles are designed to be moved and reinstalled when the Alaskan Way Viaduct comes down. To learn more about the artwork, visit www.clevelandmurals.org.