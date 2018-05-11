MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’ and Rick Estrin are among the winners of this year’s Blues Music Awards.
The annual awards celebrating blues music were handed out Thursday in Memphis. Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ won the album of the year and contemporary blues album awards for their collaboration on TajMo.
Taj Mahal, the singer, songwriter and musician who fuses world music into his blues, also was named B.B. King entertainer of the year and best acoustic artist. Keb’ Mo’, the American roots music master, also won best contemporary blues male artist.
Estrin, a singer and harmonica player, won best traditional blues male artist, song of the year, and band of the year with Rick Estrin & The Nightcats.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
Mavis Staples retained her title as best soul blues female artist.