TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The wife of a Taiwanese human rights activist jailed in China vowed Wednesday to keep fighting for his release after Beijing allowed her to visit him in prison.

Lee Ming-che is serving a five-year prison sentence after being convicted by a Chinese court in November on charges of subverting state power.

His wife, Lee Ching-yu, said in Taipei after visiting Lee at Chishan prison in central Hunan province that he seemed physically fine but was barred from writing to her.

“I earnestly request everyone to keep on paying attention to Lee Ming-che,” Lee Ching-yu said. “For as long as he is in jail, as long as he is not free, my efforts to rescue him will not stop.”

Lee was found guilty of subversion for holding online political lectures and helping the families of jailed dissidents in China.

His conviction showed how Beijing’s harshest crackdown on human rights in decades has extended beyond the Chinese mainland. Beijing regards self-ruled Taiwan as part of Chinese territory.