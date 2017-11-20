FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Farmington officials say an area near Bloomingfield, not Farmington, will be a dumping ground for contaminated soil from Taos.

The city on Monday disputed initial reports that contaminated dirt around Taos Ski Valley would be moved to Farmington.

The ski resort drew backlash for putting more than 60 truckloads of dirt containing diesel fuel in an area near homes and the Rio Grande.

Crews working at the resort found the tainted soil in August.

Envirotech, a consulting firm specializing in environmental issues, says the dirt will go to their soil remediation facility about 15 miles south of Bloomfield.

But the facility is not within Bloomfield’s city limits.