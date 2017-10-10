RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 76-year-old Lake Tahoe-area woman over the weekend in front of a casino on the southern edge of Reno.

The patrol identified the victim Tuesday as Karin Schulze Brown of Incline Village.

Investigators say she was driving a Mercedes Benz on South Virginia Street near the Tamarak (TA-muh-rack) Junction when a Jeep Liberty pulled out in front of her at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

She hit the brakes but wasn’t able to stop in time and crashed into the Jeep.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Reno hospital where she later died.

The patrol says impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in the case. But anyone with any information should contact the patrol at 775-687-9618.