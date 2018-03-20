WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Is everyday pie day? Pi Day celebrations postponed by the state’s several nor’easters are back on for students and pie company customers who missed out during a snow cancellation.

Table Talk Pies is extending its Pi Day festivities by rescheduling its visit to the Canterbury Street School to this Wednesday.

The Worcester Telegram reports Table Talk president and owner Harry Kokkinis will visit the school to hand out 4-inch snack pies.

The Worcester-based company will extend its in-store celebration through this week, with a promotion for strawberry pie enthusiasts. To commemorate Pi Day, the company forked over 60,000 pies to 150 schools in the Worcester area and Boston.

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 to commemorate the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14.

