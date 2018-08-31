ATLANTA (AP) — Grammy Award-winning rapper T-Pain was detained by Atlanta police after he tried going through a security checkpoint with a gun at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
News outlets report police said the gun was found in a backpack belonging to T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm. Investigators say the bag was being carried by his bodyguard, Carlos Aleili Flores.
T-Pain and Flores were taken to the airport police precinct while officers investigated.
Police, in a statement, said the rapper confirmed owning the firearm, provided a valid permit to carry and the weapon was returned to him. The statement said no charges were filed against either man.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Thousands of Vietnamese, including offspring of U.S. troops, could be deported under tough Trump policy
- AP sources: Lawyer was told Russia had 'Trump over a barrel'
- John McCain's mother, now 106, a maverick in her own way
- McCain's choices for days of tributes deliver a symbolic final rebuke to Trump
But police said an investigation continues to determine if Flores will face charges for possession of a weapon at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.