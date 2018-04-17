PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering a tax on jet fuel to expand the tarmac and fund other projects at T.F. Green Airport.

The Providence Journal reports executives at Rhode Island’s main airport want a 7 percent tax to bring in an estimated $3.2 million annually. Democratic House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi introduced the bill.

The money raised by the tax would create a fund to pay for new projects and operations. The president of the Rhode Island Airport Corp. says 43 other states, including neighboring Connecticut and Massachusetts, have similar taxes in place.

Airport officials say airlines are interested in flying larger planes, like 747s and 787s, at T.F. Green. The Warwick airport’s tarmac doesn’t allow them to do so. There isn’t currently a cost estimate for that project.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com