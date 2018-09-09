BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian troops and Russian forces resumed their bombing of the opposition’s last stretch of territory in the country, killing an infant girl on Sunday and damaging a hospital, rescuers and a war monitoring group say

The Syrian Civil Defense, first responders known as the White Helmets, says the girl was killed in bombing on Hobeit, in Idlib province.

Mustafa al-Haj Youssef, of the White Helmets, says government helicopters dropped unguided barrel bombs on the village.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Russian and Syrian government airstrikes on the towns of Latamneh and Kafr Zeita in the neighboring Hama province. It says a hospital in Latamneh was damaged in airstrikes and was taken out of operation.