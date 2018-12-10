BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged a 29-year-old Syrian man with war crimes on allegations he tortured pro-government forces his unit had captured.
Prosecutors said Monday that Mohamad K., whose last name was not released in line with privacy laws, served in the rebel Free Syrian Army from January 2012 to January 2013.
During that time, they allege, he was involved in the torture of two prisoners who were part of a pro-government militia, whipping them with a “cable-like object” while they were unclothed, “inflicting considerable pain.”
The suspect was arrested in June and charges have been filed in Stuttgart state court.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Drug firm can’t keep up with demand for shingles vaccine
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Need a transplant? You’ll need to prove you can pay costs
Further details about when he arrived in Germany and how German authorities learned of the allegations against him were not immediately available.