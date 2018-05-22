BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state TV says the military and police forces are celebrating recapturing the last neighborhoods in Damascus that were held by the rebels and the Islamic State group.
Al-Ikhbariya TV broadcast footage of a ceremonial police motorcade entering the Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood with sirens blaring on Tuesday, a day after the military declared they had recaptured the neighborhood from IS militants.
The state broadcaster then showed a police ceremony taking place in the neighborhood, much of it left in ruins and rubble from the fighting.
Syria’s military announced it had recaptured Hajar al-Aswad from Islamic State militants on Monday, bringing the entire capital and its suburbs under full government control for the first time since the 2011.
