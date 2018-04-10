Nation & World Syria says it has invited mission from chemical weapons watchdog to investigate suspected attack Originally published April 10, 2018 at 6:03 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BEIRUT (AP) — Syria says it has invited mission from chemical weapons watchdog to investigate suspected attack. The Associated Press Next StoryWhite House: Trump to skip South America summit, remain in US to ‘oversee the American response to Syria’ Previous StoryAberdeen businessman sentenced to prison on drug charges