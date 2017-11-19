DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says pro-government forces have defeated the Islamic State group in its last stronghold in the country, at a town on the border with Iraq called Boukamal.
SANA made the announcement Sunday.
On Nov. 9, Syria’s military command declared it had liberated Boukamal, after the militants pulled out. But that turned out to be a ruse, and the militants stormed the town to retake more than half of it over the next two days.
Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV is also reporting that IS has been defeated in Boukamal. The station belongs to the militant group Hezbollah, which is fighting on the side of the government in Syria. It is reporting live from inside the town.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco
- Seahawks' Kam Chancellor likely out for season, report says, but Pete Carroll says nothing official yet WATCH
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup