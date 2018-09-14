UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Syria is sharply criticizing an upcoming event about the U.N. investigative body that is assisting in documenting serious crimes committed during the seven-year Syrian conflict, including possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Syria’s U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja’afari said in a letter to General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak circulated Friday that the Sept. 27 event is another “destructive” action by its sponsors Qatar and Liechtenstein. The event will take place on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

Ja’afari reiterated Syria’s claim that the body violates the U.N. Charter and said any evidence it collects “will be ineligible for future criminal proceedings.”

The General Assembly voted in December 2016 to establish a body to help collect and analyze evidence of violations of international law.