SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old woman has died after she was carried out of her burning home by Syracuse firefighters.

City fire officials tell The Post-Standard that Patricia Smith was in bed with a back problem Saturday morning when she noticed smoke in her house. A friend checking out the source of the smoke called 911 after he couldn’t get into the house.

Officials say clutter inside the home hampered firefighters as they tried to reach Smith. She was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where she died later Saturday.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the fire.

Officials say the fire started in the basement of the 1½–story house. The cause remains under investigation. Foul play isn’t suspected.