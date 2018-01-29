SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse University has received a $2.28 million gift from two graduates.

The school says the gift is from former Welch Allyn chief executive officer Bill Allyn and his wife, Penny Jones Allyn.

The gift will primarily be used to construct the Bill and Penny Allyn Innovation Center at the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

Bill Allyn is a 1959 graduate of Syracuse and Penny Jones Allyn is from the class of 1960.