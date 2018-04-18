SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A university in upstate New York has suspended a fraternity over videos showing racist and sexist behavior.
School officials say the videos involved members of the Syracuse University chapter of Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity.
The school’s chancellor, Ken Syverud, described the behavior in the videos as racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities. He said the videos were turned over to the school’s Department of Public Safety for possible disciplinary or legal action.
The Post-Standard reports the university held a gathering Wednesday to promote “community dialogue.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
Theta Tau said it’s investigating the allegations. It said the behaviors described were not representative of its “very diverse organization.”
On Tuesday, California Polytechnic State University suspended all fraternities and sororities after photos surfaced showing fraternity members in blackface.
___
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com