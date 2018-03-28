SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Syracuse Police Department will host a civilian police academy to educate people about law enforcement.
The Post-Standard reports the department will host the three-day event from April 3 to April 5 at the Public Safety Building. Police say the event is aimed at improving community relations.
Attendees will learn about police authority and use of force. There will also be a discussion about recent police shootings.
The department has invited local leaders, school officials and activists.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
___
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com