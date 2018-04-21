SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse University has permanently expelled a fraternity over an offensive video that fraternity members say was intended as satire.
The university announced the expulsion of Syracuse’s Theta Tau chapter on its website Saturday.
Chancellor Kent Syverud calls the Theta Tau video “racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, ableist and sexist.”
Syverud says disciplinary actions against the individual students involved could include suspension or expulsion.
The fraternity apologized for the video Friday and says its members believe racism “has no place on a university campus.”
In a statement , Theta Tau says the video was of a “satirical sketch” that was part of a roast of active members.
The fraternity did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the chapter’s expulsion Saturday.