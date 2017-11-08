ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In an election in which many races went to Democrats, voters in Syracuse broke with both parties and elected an independent as mayor.

Ben Walsh captured 54 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s four-way race. The 38-year-old has worked in community development and is the son of former Republican congressman Jim Walsh.

The mayor-elect says he’s never affiliated with either party and wants to bring a consensus-building approach to governing.

He says his election shows voters want change and support leaders willing to transcend partisan politics.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg says Walsh won by peeling off a large number of Democrats in his left-leaning city.

The last time Syracuse elected a mayor from outside the two parties was 1913 when a candidate won on the Progressive Party line.