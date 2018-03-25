LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 18th annual Weatherfest and Central Plains Severe Weather Symposium is scheduled for April 7 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Convention Center.
The free public event is part of the Weather Ready Nation Ambassador program organized by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The program prepares communities for weather, water and climate extremes.
Participants will be able to interact with emergency managers and government agencies.
More information on Weatherfest is available online .
