WASHINGTON — Symone Sanders, a senior adviser and the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the position, according to two administration officials with knowledge of the matter.

Sanders, who served as a senior adviser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, has been one of Harris’s most vocal and public defenders during the first year of her historic vice presidency.

Harris, the nation’s first female vice president and the first person of Black and Asian descent to hold the post, faced criticism that she hasn’t done enough to address the issues in her portfolio, including tackling the root causes of immigration and attacks on voting rights. She has also battled claims of staff dysfunction.

Sanders has accompanied Harris on all three of her international trips, including one to the “Northern Triangle” countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador this summer, and a trip to Paris last month.

The departure was first reported by Politico.

Sanders was a spokesperson for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign but became a senior adviser to Biden in his 2020 bid for the White House, a race that happened amid racial unrest following the murder of George Floyd. Black voters emerged as key to Biden’s victory.

Biden asked Harris to address the root causes of migration from Northern Triangle countries, and critics have tried to brand Harris as Biden’s border czar — a claim Symone Sanders has loudly and repeatedly pushed back on.

Over the summer, she also sought to rebut reports of dysfunction within Harris’s staffing ranks.

Sanders did not return a call seeking comment.