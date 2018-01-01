SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) — The northern Illinois city of Sycamore has collected $14,500 in unpaid parking tickets since February.

Some of the meters downtown only cost a penny and a ticket can cost as little as $1 at first. However, if tickets remain unpaid for months, they can quickly grow to much more.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports that some individuals owe up to $1,400 in fines to the city. The newspaper cites records.

Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters says some people have allowed tickets to go unpaid for years. He says people either ignore or forget to pay the tickets.

If someone has more than 10 unpaid parking tickets officials can suspend a person’s driver’s license.

Officials say Sycamore police write up to 25 citations a day and most are parking violations.