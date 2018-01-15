HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Flooding is reported on several swollen Connecticut rivers, causing problems around the state.
In Kent, officials said ice jams on the Housatonic (hoos-uh-TAH’-nihk) River prompted the private boarding school the Kent School to send more than 500 students home on Monday. The National Weather Service says the waters rose onto campus and froze in place. The school’s ice rink was surrounded by frozen water.
The weather service says the Connecticut River is also flooding, and communities including Hartford, Glastonbury and Portland are either experiencing flooding or being told to expect it.
The weather service says there’s also flooding on the Shepaug River in Roxbury due to ice jams.
The high waters are making some roads impassable, and officials are warning people not to drive on flooded roadways.