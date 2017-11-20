WARREN, Vt. (AP) — Sugarbush Resort says the Swiss Alpine National Team will be training at the ski area ahead of the women’s World Cup at Killington this weekend.
Sugarbush says the team is expected to train on Tuesday morning at Lincoln Peak.
The resort, which has limited early season terrain, says it will delay its opening to the public until 10 a.m.
The World Cup slalom and giant slalom races will be held Saturday and Sunday at Killington.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes