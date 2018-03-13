GENEVA (AP) — A 34-year-old youth soccer coach has gone on trial for the brutal killing of four people that shocked Switzerland in late 2015.

Thomas N., whose surname wasn’t released due to privacy rules, is charged with murder in the death of a 48-year-old woman, her 13- and 19-year-old sons and the older teen’s 21-year-old girlfriend.

Prosecutors in the northern canton (state) of Aargau also accuse the Swiss defendant of extortion, kidnapping, hostage taking, raping the 13-year-old boy, arson and possessing thousands of pictures and videos showing child sex abuse.

Fingerprints and DNA tied N. to the scene of the crime in Rupperswil, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Zurich.

The trial, which began Tuesday in the neighboring town of Schafisheim, is expected to last until Friday.