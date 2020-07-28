In the first fatal recorded shark attack in Maine’s history, a New York City woman was killed as she swam in the ocean off the state’s coast on Monday, authorities said.

The woman, identified as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, was swimming near Bailey Island when she was attacked on Monday afternoon, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said Tuesday.

Nearby kayakers brought her to shore and emergency response workers were called to the scene, where she was declared dead.

“This is the first fatal shark attack in Maine waters and only the second recorded attack ever,” said Jeff Nichols, a communications director for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Marine officials urged swimmers and boaters to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schools of fish or seals. The island is in Casco Bay in the town of Harpswell, which is northeast of Portland.

It was not immediately known what species of shark may have been involved in the attack, but there has been an increase in sightings in the Northeast, particularly of great white sharks.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville, which tracks shark attacks worldwide through its International Shark Attack File, there has been only one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine since 1837.

In 2010, a scuba diver recorded a porbeagle shark mistaking his camera equipment for food off the coast of Eastport, according to The Associated Press.

“That’s the only other one we have on record and that was not fatal,” Nichols said. “It was just an attack.”

Shark attacks on humans in general are “incredibly rare,” said Gavin Naylor, program director for the International Shark Attack File. “We like to tell people there is a much higher chance of being struck by lightning than being bitten by a shark.”

The Florida Museum documented 64 unprovoked shark attacks and 41 provoked attacks last year. That was a decrease from the average of 82 annual unprovoked attacks from 2014 to 2018.

Florida has led in the number of shark attacks in the United States, followed by Hawaii and California.

While humans are not their food of choice, sharks can mistake a surfer on a board for a seal, their natural prey. Surfers and people taking part in board sports accounted for the most shark attacks, according to the Florida Museum.

Recently, a seal carcass with a 19-inch bite wound was found on a beach in Phippsburg, Maine, according to photos posted on Sunday by the Sulikowski Shark and Fish Conservation Lab at Arizona State University. The group said that it had “detected white sharks in Southern Maine that have been tagged off Cape Cod in Massachusetts.”

The cape has been a popular spot for white sharks and a flourishing area for seals. According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there have been 718 shark sightings recorded since 2016 on Sharktivity, an app that lets users flag where they spot sharks.

“Because of that increase in seals in New England, then you have of course more white sharks patrolling the area,” Naylor said. “And I wouldn’t be all that surprised if they go up to Maine.”

Shark activity has caused concern elsewhere in the Northeast. On Monday, some beaches in the town of Hempstead, New York, on Long Island prohibited swimming because of sightings.