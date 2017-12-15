PARCHMAN, Miss. (AP) — A shakedown in a Mississippi prison work camp produced a sweet bit of contraband — a pecan pie.

Officers found the pie and many other forbidden items Wednesday during a three-hour search in one part of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Minimum-security inmates in the camp leave the prison under supervision each day to do jobs in maintenance and agriculture.

Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says in a news release that officials expect to find some contraband because the work camp inmates have contact with people in the free world.

In addition to the pie, the search this week turned up cellphones and chargers, marijuana, whisky bottles, dice, extension cords and “gang items.”

Hall says the amount of contraband is “unacceptable,” and security will be tightened.