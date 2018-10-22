The former owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa are asking the high court to overturn Oregon's order to pay $135,000 in emotional damages to the gay couple they turned away.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The owners of a shuttered Oregon bakery fined for refusing to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that lawyers for Melissa and Aaron Klein, former owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, filed the petition Monday.
They’re asking the high court to overturn a state order to pay $135,000 in emotional damages to the couple they turned away.
The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries imposed the fine in 2015 after finding the Kleins had violated a state anti-discrimination law. An Oregon appeals court upheld the order, and the state Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
The U.S. high court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker in a similar case, but that decision didn’t address whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to lesbian and gay people.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com