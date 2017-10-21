TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top Democratic state lawmaker says he’ll introduce a measure to crack down on enforcing criminal background checks of workers at group homes.
Senate President Steve Sweeney told NJ.com that he will introduce a bill to strengthen the background check requirements after an audit found that providers were able to make decisions on their own about applicants with criminal histories.
He says anyone identified as a safety threat should be removed or disqualified.
The audit found that nearly 8 percent of direct care workers did not have background checks and some with criminal records were still hired.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
State law now lets the 570 group homes and supervised housing providers to decide if an individual has shown they are rehabilitated after a criminal conviction.